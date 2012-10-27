PaulineSwedish soul singer. Born 3 November 1982
Pauline
Pauline Kamusewu, also known as just Pauline (born 3 November 1982) is a Swedish soul singer/song-writer of Zimbabwean and Italian descent. Born Pauline Kamusewu in 1982 in Zimbabwe to a Zimbabwean father and an Italian mother, she moved to Sweden when she was three years old. In 2003 she won the Rockbjörnen award for Best Swedish Newcomer. She competed in the second heat of Melodifestivalen 2010 in Sandviken with the song Sucker for Love but was knocked out in the duels by Crucified Barbara.
