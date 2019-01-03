Mai TaiFormed 1983
Mai Tai is a Dutch group (named after the tropical cocktail Mai Tai) that was formed in 1983 by the Dutch record producers Eric van Tijn and Jochem Fluitsma with three former backing vocalists Jetty Weels, Mildred Douglas and Caroline de Windt.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
History
History
History
Body And Soul
Body And Soul
Body And Soul
