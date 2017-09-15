SRCPsychedelic band from Ann Arbor, Michigan. Formed 1967. Disbanded 1972
SRC
1967
SRC Biography (Wikipedia)
The SRC (short for the Scot Richard Case) was an American, Detroit-based rock band, from the late 1960s. From 1966 to 1972, they were a staple at many Detroit rock venues, such as the Grande Ballroom.
Badaz Shuffle
Up All Night
Eye Of The Storm
Turn Into Love
Onesimpletask
Goomba
Goomba VIP
Tokyo Central
Angry Mode
Silly Crush
Going Out (Swindle Remix)
Goin Out
Lemsip
Quarterback Circle (from the EP 'Ryouko')
Oi Oi
Electronical
Five Past
Star Mix
Sort Of A Start
Ryokou Special
Lemsip (Mr Mitch Remix)
Powerman 6
Tokyo Takedown
Gold Coinz
Lemsip (from the Gold Coinz EP)
Facepalm (DUB)
