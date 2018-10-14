Helmut LachenmannBorn 27 November 1935
Helmut Lachenmann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1935-11-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/998664b0-a642-4c40-be89-6f91a09a2a94
Helmut Lachenmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Helmut Friedrich Lachenmann (born 27 November 1935) is a German composer of contemporary classical music. His work has been associated with "instrumental musique concrète".
Pression
Lucas Fels
Pression
Variations on a theme of Schubert
Helmut Lachenmann
Variations on a theme of Schubert
Ein Kinderspiel: 5. 'Filter-Schaukel'
Helmut Lachenmann
Ein Kinderspiel: 5. 'Filter-Schaukel'
Ein Kinderspiel: 7. 'Schattentanz'
Helmut Lachenmann
Ein Kinderspiel: 7. 'Schattentanz'
Ein Kinderspiel: 3. 'Akiko'
Helmut Lachenmann
Ein Kinderspiel: 3. 'Akiko'
Zwei Gefuhle - Musik mit Leonardo (Text: Leonardo da Vinci)
Helmut Lachenmann
Zwei Gefuhle - Musik mit Leonardo (Text: Leonardo da Vinci)
Ensemble
Variations On A Theme Of Schubert For Piano
Helmut Lachenmann
Variations On A Theme Of Schubert For Piano
Guero
Helmut Lachenmann
Guero
Consolation II
Helmut Lachenmann
Consolation II
Performer
Tableau
Helmut Lachenmann
Tableau
Act 2: Abendsegen (Das Madchen mit den Schwefelholzern)
Helmut Lachenmann
Act 2: Abendsegen (Das Madchen mit den Schwefelholzern)
Orchestra
Tableau
Helmut Lachenmann
Tableau
Les Consolations (for 16 vocal soloists and orchestra)
Helmut Lachenmann
Les Consolations (for 16 vocal soloists and orchestra)
Schreiben
Helmut Lachenmann
Schreiben
Trio Fluido
Helmut Lachenmann
Trio Fluido
Double (Grido II)
Helmut Lachenmann
Double (Grido II)
Orchestra
mouvement ( - vor der Erstarrung)
Helmut Lachenmann
mouvement ( - vor der Erstarrung)
Performer
Orchestra
Guero (1970, rev. 1988)
Helmut Lachenmann
Guero (1970, rev. 1988)
Consolation II
Helmut Lachenmann
Consolation II
Tableau
Helmut Lachenmann
Tableau
Orchestra
Ein Kinderspiel
Edward Pick & Helmut Lachenmann
Ein Kinderspiel
Performer
Wiegenmusik
Edward Pick & Helmut Lachenmann
Wiegenmusik
Performer
Tanzsuite mit Deutschlandlied
Helmut Lachenmann
Tanzsuite mit Deutschlandlied
Tanzsuite mit Deutschlandlied for string quartet and orchestra
Helmut Lachenmann
Tanzsuite mit Deutschlandlied for string quartet and orchestra
Accanto - 2012 Aldeburgh Festival
Helmut Lachenmann
Accanto - 2012 Aldeburgh Festival
Zwei gefühle - 2012 Aldeburgh Festival
Helmut Lachenmann
Zwei gefühle - 2012 Aldeburgh Festival
Wiegenmusik
Helmut Lachenmann
Wiegenmusik
Ausklang for piano & orchestra
Helmut Lachenmann
Ausklang for piano & orchestra
Guero (1970)
Helmut Lachenmann
Guero (1970)
