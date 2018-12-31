Jacques Ogg (born 28 August 1948 in Maastricht) is an international Dutch keyboardist on the harpsichord and fortepiano, and a conductor. He speciializes in Classical and Baroque music on period instruments.

Jacques Ogg studied harpsichord in Maastricht with Anneke Uittenbosch and organ with Kamiel D'Hooghe. From 1970 to 1974, he continued his harpsichord studies with Gustav Leonhardt at the Amsterdam Conservatory from which he graduated and received a diploma in harpsichord. Jacques Ogg is currently known for his conducting activities and for playing harpsichord and fortepiano, including both solo concerts and with other musicians, such as Wilbert Hazelzet on the baroque flute and Jaap ter Linden on the baroque cello and viola de gamba. He also plays as a soloist with the baroque orchestra, Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century.

Since 2000, he has been the artistic director of the Lyra Baroque Orchestra in St Paul, Minnesota. Jacques Ogg has given masterclasses worldwide in countries including Brazil, Canada, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Poland, and the United States. Ogg has made a fair amount of recordings over the years. One of his most well known recordings is Bach's Goldberg Variations.