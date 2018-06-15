Temistocle SoleraBorn 25 December 1815. Died 21 April 1878
Temistocle Solera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1815-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9981e8d2-c0ed-4d71-864b-39c1ea7e3b9e
Temistocle Solera Biography (Wikipedia)
Temistocle Solera (25 December 1815 – 21 April 1878) was an Italian opera composer and librettist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Temistocle Solera Tracks
Sort by
Va, pensiero, sull'ali (Nabucco)
Giuseppe Verdi
Va, pensiero, sull'ali (Nabucco)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Va, pensiero, sull'ali (Nabucco)
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist