Peter Raeburn is a British composer, music producer and songwriter. He is well known for his work with director Jonathan Glazer’s films Sexy Beast, Birth and the BAFTA nominated Under The Skin. Peter also helped shape the soundtrack of Lars Von Trier’s Breaking The Waves and composed the music for Raoul Martinez and Joshua Van Praag's Creating Freedom: Lottery of Birth, which was nominated for Best Documentary at Raindance Film Festival.

Raeburn composed both the score and songs for Joshua Leonard's feature film The Lie as well as the feature based on the bestselling children's book Molly Moon. His music also featured in the film Blue Valentine starring Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams. Peter worked as a music consultant for Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom , directed by Justin Chadwick, which was nominated for both an Oscar and Golden Globe for music.

Raeburn composed the theme for the 2014 Commonwealth Games as well as for Skype. Peter was musical director and producer on the charity album Township Sessions for The Mothers, which features songs as lyrical health messages created to educate communities in South Africa about essential health issues. Peter also wrote the live musical score for Russell Brand's re-telling of the Pied Piper of Hamelin, which he conducted at the Royal Albert Hall.