Aoi Teshima
Aoi Teshima Biography (Wikipedia)
Aoi Teshima (手嶌葵 Teshima Aoi, born June 21, 1987 in Hakata, Fukuoka) is a Japanese singer and voice actress. She is known for singing and acting in several Goro Miyazaki movies including Tales from Earthsea and From up on Poppy Hill.
Aoi Teshima Tracks
Wouldn't It Be Loverly?
Wouldn't It Be Loverly?
Winter Light
Winter Light
La Vie En Rose
La Vie En Rose
Secret Kingdom
Secret Kingdom
