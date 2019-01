Aoi Teshima (手嶌葵 Teshima Aoi, born June 21, 1987 in Hakata, Fukuoka) is a Japanese singer and voice actress. She is known for singing and acting in several Goro Miyazaki movies including Tales from Earthsea and From up on Poppy Hill.

