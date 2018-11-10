Dixie DregsFormed 1973
Dixie Dregs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9978a09b-4467-4790-9bde-424f004b7312
Dixie Dregs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dixie Dregs are an American band formed in the 1970s. Their mostly instrumental music uniquely fuses hard rock, southern rock, progressive metal, and classical forms.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dixie Dregs Tracks
Sort by
Take It Off The Top
Dixie Dregs
Take It Off The Top
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take It Off The Top
Last played on
Dixie Dregs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist