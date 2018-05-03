Fini HenriquesBorn 20 October 1867. Died 27 October 1940
Fini Henriques
1867-10-20
Valdemar Fini Henriques (baptized Finni) (October 20, 1867 at Frederiksberg - October 27, 1940 in Copenhagen) was a Danish composer and violinist.
His parents were hospital inspector and justice counsel Vilhelm Moritz Henriques (1828-1889), who was of Jewish origin, and Marie Christine Rasmussen (1826-1913). He was brother-in-law to the doctor and philosopher Severin Christensen. Fini Henriques' son, musician Johan Henriques, was the concert master of the 2nd violin group in the Royal Chapel, where his father had worked for almost four years as a violinist.
Air for string orchestra
Air for string orchestra
Air for string orchestra
Last played on
Piano Trio in G major, Op 31, 'Children's Trio' (2nd mvt)
Piano Trio in G major, Op 31, 'Children's Trio' (2nd mvt)
Piano Trio in G major, Op 31, 'Children's Trio' (2nd mvt)
Last played on
