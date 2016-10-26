Niebiesko-CzarniFormed 1962. Disbanded June 1976
Niebiesko-Czarni
1962
Niebiesko-Czarni Biography (Wikipedia)
Niebiesko-Czarni (Blue-Blacks) were one of the most popular Polish rock groups of the 1960s and early 1970s. The band was founded by Franciszek Walicki.
Czesław Niemen played in the band for several years.
Throughout their 14 years of history (1962-1976) the Niebiesko-Czarni released 8 longplay discs and 24 singles/fours (over 3.5 million discs) and had over 3000 concerts.
Nochy Alarm
Niebiesko-Czarni
