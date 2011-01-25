Angry SamoansFormed 1978
Angry Samoans
1978
Angry Samoans Biography (Wikipedia)
The Angry Samoans are an American punk rock band from the first wave of American punk, formed in August 1978 in Los Angeles, California by early 1970s rock writer "Metal" Mike Saunders, his sibling lead guitarist Bonze Blayk and Gregg Turner (another rock writer, for Creem from the late 1970s through the mid-1980s), along with original recruits Todd Homer (bass) and Bill Vockeroth (drums).
Angry Samoans Tracks
My Old Man's a Fatso
Angry Samoans
My Old Man's a Fatso
My Old Man's a Fatso
