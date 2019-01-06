Change80's pop/disco band. Formed 1979. Disbanded 1986
Change
1979
Change Biography (Wikipedia)
Change is an Italian-American post-disco group formed in Bologna, Italy, in 1979 by businessman and executive producer Jacques Fred Petrus (1949–1987) and Mauro Malavasi (born 1957). They were heavily influenced by legendary disco band Chic. The current incarnation of the group reformed in 2018.
Change Tracks
Love 4 Love
A Lover's Holiday
Let's Go Together
Love 4 Love (Joey Negro Joey Negro Extended Remix)
Searching
The Glow Of Love
The Glow Of Love (Late Night Tuff Guy Remix)
Change of Heart
Glow Of Love
Hold Tight
Miracles
Love 4 Love (Joey Negro Extended Remix)
You'll Always Be Apart Of Me
Say You Love Me Again
Searching (Figo Sound Remix)
