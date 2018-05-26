Jethro BurnsBorn 10 March 1920. Died 4 February 1989
1920-03-10
Kenneth Charles "Jethro" Burns (March 10, 1920 – February 4, 1989) was an American mandolinist and one-half of the comedy duo Homer and Jethro with Henry D. "Homer" Haynes.
El Paso - Numero Dos
Homer Hayes & Jethro Burns
El Paso - Numero Dos
El Paso - Numero Dos
Performer
Last played on
