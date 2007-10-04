Ben HarneyBorn 25 August 1952
Ben Harney
1952-08-25
Ben Harney Biography (Wikipedia)
Ben Harney (born 29 August 1952 in Brooklyn, New York) is an African American actor and dancer who was most active in his career between 1972 and 1985.
Harney attended Manhattan's High School of Music & Art, graduating in 1970.
Harney won the 1982 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his role as the Berry Gordy-esque character, Curtis Taylor, Jr. in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls.
He also created, co-wrote and performed in the 1990 children's Christian video series Ben & Eddie with Muppet performer Camille Bonora.
