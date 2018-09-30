Raul MidónBorn 14 March 1966
Raul Midón
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966-03-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9971d692-1496-40ed-829f-837013ed2f40
Raul Midón Biography (Wikipedia)
Raul Midón (born March 14, 1966) is a Grammy nominated American singer-songwriter and guitarist from New Mexico.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Raul Midón Tracks
Sort by
Pick Somebody Up
Raul Midón
Pick Somebody Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swy1s.jpglink
Pick Somebody Up
Last played on
Cerca De Mi
“Little” Louie Vega
Cerca De Mi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cerca De Mi
Last played on
All Because Of You (6 Music Session, 11 Sep 2007)
Raul Midón
All Because Of You (6 Music Session, 11 Sep 2007)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All The Answers (6 Music Session, 11 Sep 2007)
Raul Midón
All The Answers (6 Music Session, 11 Sep 2007)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jealous Guy (6 Music Session, 11 Sep 2007)
Raul Midón
Jealous Guy (6 Music Session, 11 Sep 2007)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pick Somebody Up (6 Music Session, 11 Sep 2007)
Raul Midón
Pick Somebody Up (6 Music Session, 11 Sep 2007)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pick Somebody Up
Raul Midón
Pick Somebody Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pick Somebody Up
Last played on
Sunshine I can fly
Raul Midón
Sunshine I can fly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunshine I can fly
Last played on
Keep Holding On
Raul Midón
Keep Holding On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep Holding On
Last played on
State Of Mind
Raul Midón
State Of Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
State Of Mind
Last played on
State Of Mind (Henrik Schwarz Blend)
Raul Midón
State Of Mind (Henrik Schwarz Blend)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
State Of Mind (Henrik Schwarz Blend)
Last played on
Expressions Of Love
Raul Midón
Expressions Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Expressions Of Love
Last played on
Sitting in the Middle
Raul Midón
Sitting in the Middle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sitting in the Middle
Last played on
Mi Amigo, Cubano
Raul Midón
Mi Amigo, Cubano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mi Amigo, Cubano
Last played on
Sunshine
Raul Midón
Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunshine
Last played on
Raul Midón Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist