The ChordettesFormed 1946. Disbanded 1961
The Chordettes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvk1.jpg
1946
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/997117eb-5a4c-4a37-99f9-f2515e2d9739
The Chordettes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chordettes were an American female popular singing quartet, usually singing a cappella, and specializing in traditional popular music. They are best known for their hit songs "Mr. Sandman" and "Lollipop".
The Chordettes Tracks
Mr Sandman
The Chordettes
Mr Sandman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk1.jpglink
Mr Sandman
Last played on
Lollipop
The Chordettes
Lollipop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk1.jpglink
Lollipop
Last played on
Born To Be With You
The Chordettes
Born To Be With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk1.jpglink
Born To Be With You
Last played on
Mister Sandman
The Chordettes
Mister Sandman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk1.jpglink
Mister Sandman
Last played on
Never On Sunday
The Chordettes
Never On Sunday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk1.jpglink
Never On Sunday
Last played on
No Other Arms No Other Lips
The Chordettes
No Other Arms No Other Lips
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk1.jpglink
No Other Arms No Other Lips
Last played on
Zorro
The Chordettes
Zorro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk1.jpglink
Zorro
Last played on
Eddie My Love
The Chordettes
Eddie My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk1.jpglink
Eddie My Love
Last played on
