Simon Dupree & The Big SoundGentle Giant. Formed 1966. Disbanded 1969
Simon Dupree & The Big Sound
1966
Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Dupree and the Big Sound were a Scottish psychedelic band formed in 1966 by brothers, Derek Shulman (vocals), Phil Shulman (vocals, saxophone, trumpet), and Ray Shulman (guitar, violin, trumpet, vocals); also known for their later prog rock band, Gentle Giant.
Kites
Kites
Kites
Kites
Simon Dupree & The Big Sound
Kites
Kites
Last played on
I See The Light
Simon Dupree & The Big Sound
I See The Light
I See The Light
Last played on
Thinking About My Life
Simon Dupree & The Big Sound
Thinking About My Life
Thinking About My Life
Last played on
Reservations
Simon Dupree & The Big Sound
Reservations
Reservations
Last played on
I've Seen It All Before
Simon Dupree & The Big Sound
I've Seen It All Before
I've Seen It All Before
Last played on
