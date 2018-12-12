Mica Levi (born February 1987), also known by her stage name Micachu, is an English singer, songwriter, composer and producer. She is classically trained and since 2008 has released experimental pop music with her band Micachu and the Shapes, including their critically praised debut album Jewellery in 2009.

In 2014, Levi branched out into film composing, creating the score for the Jonathan Glazer film Under the Skin. Her work was widely praised and Levi received a European Film Award for Best Composer and a BAFTA Award for Best Film Music nomination. Her score for Pablo Larraín's Jackie received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Score.