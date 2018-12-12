Mica LeviBorn February 1987
Mica Levi
Mica Levi Biography (Wikipedia)
Mica Levi (born February 1987), also known by her stage name Micachu, is an English singer, songwriter, composer and producer. She is classically trained and since 2008 has released experimental pop music with her band Micachu and the Shapes, including their critically praised debut album Jewellery in 2009.
In 2014, Levi branched out into film composing, creating the score for the Jonathan Glazer film Under the Skin. Her work was widely praised and Levi received a European Film Award for Best Composer and a BAFTA Award for Best Film Music nomination. Her score for Pablo Larraín's Jackie received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Score.
Mica Levi Tracks
Waves
Eliza McCarthy & Mica Levi
Waves
Waves
Interlude 2
Mica Levi
Interlude 2
Interlude 2
Andrew Void
Mica Levi
Andrew Void
Andrew Void
Delete Beach (Instrumental)
Mica Levi
Delete Beach (Instrumental)
Delete Beach (Instrumental)
Everlast
Mica Levi
Everlast
Everlast
Love
Mica Levi
Love
Love
Delete Beach
Mica Levi
Delete Beach
Delete Beach
Lonely Void
Lonely Void
Pre-Barok
Mica Levi
Pre-Barok
Pre-Barok
Lonely Void
Lonely Void
New Wren Kitch
Mica Levi
New Wren Kitch
New Wren Kitch
Mirror To Vortex
Mica Levi
Mirror To Vortex
Mirror To Vortex
Death
Mica Levi
Death
Death
Love (from the Under The Skin soundtrack)
Mica Levi
Love (from the Under The Skin soundtrack)
Love
Mica Levi
Love
Love
Bless Our Toes
Mica Levi
Bless Our Toes
Bless Our Toes
Lee Harvey Oswald
Mica Levi
Lee Harvey Oswald
Lee Harvey Oswald
Children
Mica Levi
Children
Children
Peace
Mica Levi
Peace
Peace
Vanity
Mica Levi
Vanity
Vanity
Graveyard
Mica Levi
Graveyard
Graveyard
Signal Before War (Proms 2016)
Mica Levi
Signal Before War (Proms 2016)
Signal Before War (Proms 2016)
Pre-Barok
Mica Levy & Oliver Coates
Pre-Barok
Pre-Barok
Dolphins Climb Onto Shore For The First Time
Mica Levi
Dolphins Climb Onto Shore For The First Time
Dolphins Climb Onto Shore For The First Time
Baby Doll (feat. Mica Levi)
Arca
Baby Doll (feat. Mica Levi)
Baby Doll (feat. Mica Levi)
Under the Skin (2013): Love
Mica Levi
Under the Skin (2013): Love
Under the Skin (2013): Love
Death
Mica Levi
Death
Death
Love (Under The Skin Soundtrack)
Mica Levi
Love (Under The Skin Soundtrack)
Love (Under The Skin Soundtrack)
Lonely Void
Lonely Void
Greezy
Mica Levi
Greezy
Greezy
2 Dregs (Excerpt)
Mica Levi
2 Dregs (Excerpt)
2 Dregs (Excerpt)
