Conway SavageBorn 27 July 1960. Died 2 September 2018
Conway Savage
1960-07-27
Conway Savage Biography (Wikipedia)
Conway Victor Savage (27 July 1960 – 2 September 2018) was an Australian rock musician. He was a member of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, providing piano, organ and backing vocals from 1990. From 1993, Savage had a solo career and released albums, Nothing Broken (2000), Wrong Man's Hands (2004) and Rare Songs & Performances 1989–2004. He also collaborated with other artists for their albums, such as Soon Will Be Tomorrow (with Suzie Higgie, 1998) and Quickie for Ducky (with Amanda Fox and Robert Tickner, 2007).
Conway Savage Tracks
These Are The Waves
Conway Savage
These Are The Waves
These Are The Waves
Love Letter
Blixa Bargeld
Love Letter
Love Letter
