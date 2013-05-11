Josh DubovieBorn 27 November 1990
Josh Dubovie
1990-11-27
Josh Dubovie Biography (Wikipedia)
Josh James Dubovie (born 27 November 1990) is a British singer. Dubovie is most notable for having represented the UK at the 2010 Eurovision Song Contest, held in Oslo, Norway, in May 2010, after winning the UK national selection competition with "That Sounds Good to Me", a song by Mike Stock, Pete Waterman and Steve Crosby. He finished last.
Josh Dubovie Tracks
That Sounds Good To Me (UK)
Josh Dubovie
That Sounds Good To Me (UK)
That Sounds Good To Me (UK)
That Sounds Good To Me
Josh Dubovie
That Sounds Good To Me
That Sounds Good To Me
