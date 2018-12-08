Al CohnBorn 24 November 1925. Died 15 February 1988
Al Cohn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1925-11-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/996b444f-2f1c-4f41-bb85-c3b9a709c9bf
Al Cohn Biography (Wikipedia)
Al Cohn (November 24, 1925 – February 15, 1988) was an American jazz saxophonist, arranger and composer. He came to prominence in the band of clarinetist Woody Herman and was known for his longtime musical partnership with fellow saxophonist Zoot Sims.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Al Cohn Tracks
Sort by
Serenade For Kathy
Al Cohn
Serenade For Kathy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Serenade For Kathy
Last played on
Emily
Al Cohn
Emily
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Emily
Brandy And Beer
Al Cohn
Brandy And Beer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brandy And Beer
A Blues Serenade
Al Cohn
A Blues Serenade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Blues Serenade
Improvisation For Unaccompanied Saxophones
Al Cohn
Improvisation For Unaccompanied Saxophones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Improvisation For Unaccompanied Saxophones
Brandy and Beer
Al Cohn
Brandy and Beer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx3d.jpglink
Brandy and Beer
Last played on
Last Hotel
Jack Kerouac
Last Hotel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Hotel
Last played on
Bob White
Carmen McRae
Bob White
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvq5.jpglink
Bob White
Last played on
The Brotherhood of Man
Willie Dennis
The Brotherhood of Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5fz.jpglink
The Brotherhood of Man
Composer
Last played on
Disc Jockey Jump
Phil Woods, Gene Krupa, Urbie Green, Al Cohn & Ernie Royal
Disc Jockey Jump
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Disc Jockey Jump
Performer
Last played on
Serenade To Sweden
Al Cohn
Serenade To Sweden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Serenade To Sweden
Last played on
Motoring Along
Al Cohn
Motoring Along
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motoring Along
Last played on
Awful Lonely
Al Cohn
Awful Lonely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Awful Lonely
Last played on
Two Funky People
Al Cohn
Two Funky People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Funky People
Last played on
Rosetta
Al Cohn
Rosetta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rosetta
Last played on
It's A Wonderful World
Al Cohn
It's A Wonderful World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's A Wonderful World
Last played on
Mission to Moscow
Al Cohn
Mission to Moscow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mission to Moscow
Last played on
Let's Be Buddies
Al Cohn
Let's Be Buddies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Be Buddies
Cohn not Cohen
Al Cohn
Cohn not Cohen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cohn not Cohen
Let's Get Away From It All
Al Cohn
Let's Get Away From It All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Get Away From It All
La Ronde
Al Cohn
La Ronde
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Ronde
Last played on
Lester Leaps In
Al Cohn
Lester Leaps In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lester Leaps In
Last played on
I'll Take Romance
Al Cohn
I'll Take Romance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Take Romance
Last played on
Al Cohn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist