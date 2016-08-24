Eugenio BennatoBorn 16 March 1947
Eugenio Bennato
1947-03-16
Eugenio Bennato Biography (Wikipedia)
Eugenio Bennato (born 16 March 1947) is an Italian folk musician and songwriter. He is the brother of the musician Edoardo Bennato.
Eugenio Bennato Tracks
Ritmo di Contrabbando
