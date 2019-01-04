Beverley Craven
1963-07-28
Beverley Craven Biography (Wikipedia)
Beverley Craven (born 28 July 1963) is a British singer-songwriter best known for her 1991 UK Top 5 hit single "Promise Me". Her most recent album, Change of Heart, was released in 2014. She has sold over four million records in her career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Beverley Craven Performances & Interviews
Judie Tzuke, Beverley Craven & Julia Fordham - Stay With Me Till Dawn
2018-11-15
Performing live for The Quay Sessions
Judie Tzuke, Beverley Craven & Julia Fordham - Stay With Me Till Dawn
Michael Ball talks Woman to Woman
2018-11-05
Judie Tzuke, Beverley Craven and Julia Fordham have joined forces and released an album that they're currently touring and tell Michael what it's like working together.
Michael Ball talks Woman to Woman
Beverley Craven Live in Session
2014-10-27
Beverley sings two songs live and chats to Sir Terry
Beverley Craven Live in Session
Beverley Craven Tracks
Promise Me
A Photo Every Christmas
if (When You Go)
Safe
Holding On
Love Scenes
Playlists featuring Beverley Craven
Upcoming Events
5
Apr
2019
Beverley Craven, Julia Fordham and Judie Tzuke
Princess Alexandra Auditorium, Middlesbrough, UK
2
Jun
2019
Beverley Craven, Judie Tzuke and Julia Fordham
Buxton Opera House, Stoke On Trent, UK
5
Jun
2019
Beverley Craven, Julia Fordham and Judie Tzuke
Wyvern Theatre, Swindon, UK
7
Jun
2019
Beverley Craven, Judie Tzuke and Julia Fordham
Cadogan Hall, London, UK
8
Jun
2019
Beverley Craven, Julia Fordham and Judie Tzuke
Lyric Theatre, The Lowry, Manchester, UK
