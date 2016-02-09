Luigi MancinelliBorn 5 February 1848. Died 2 February 1921
Luigi Mancinelli
Luigi Mancinelli Biography (Wikipedia)
Luigi Mancinelli (5 February 1848, Orvieto – 2 February 1921, Rome) was a leading Italian orchestral conductor. He also composed music for the stage and concert hall and played the cello.
Carnovale (Scene veneziane)
Carnovale (Scene veneziane)
Carnovale (Scene veneziane)
