François-Henri Houbart (Orléans, 26 December 1952) is a French organist.

He received his musical education from Michel Chapuis, Suzanne Chaisemartin, Pierre Lantier and Pierre Cochereau. He is currently titulaire at the Église de la Madeleine, Paris since 1979 and teaches the organ at the Orléans Academy of Music. An Officier of l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, Houbart is also a recipient of the Médaille de Vermeil de la Ville de Paris.