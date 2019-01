Güher Pekinel and Süher Pekinel (born March 29, 1951, Istanbul) as identical twins, are Turkish pianists performing mostly in duet.The Pekinels are among the world's most well known piano duos.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia