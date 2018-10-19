Jeremiah IngallsBorn 1 March 1764. Died 6 April 1838
Jeremiah Ingalls
1764-03-01
Jeremiah Ingalls Biography
Jeremiah Ingalls (March 1, 1764 – April 6, 1838) was an early American composer, considered a part of the First New England School.
Jeremiah Ingalls Tracks
Lovely Vine
The Apple Tree
Northfield - hymn tune for chorus (How long, dear Saviour?)
