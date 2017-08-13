EvidenceUS rapper, member of Dilated Peoples. Born 10 December 1976
Evidence
1976-12-10
Michael Taylor Perretta (born December 10, 1976), known professionally as Evidence, is an American rapper and record producer from Venice, Los Angeles, California. He is also a member of the rap group Dilated Peoples, as well as being one-half of Step Brothers with The Alchemist. Before creating music, Perretta was a graffiti artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
