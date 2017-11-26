ThomanerchorFormed 1212
Thomanerchor
1212
Thomanerchor Biography (Wikipedia)
The Thomanerchor (English: St. Thomas Choir of Leipzig) is a boys' choir in Leipzig, Germany. The choir was founded in 1212. At present, the choir consists of about 90 boys from 9 to 18 years of age. The members, called Thomaner, live in a boarding school, the Thomasalumnat, and attend the Thomasschule zu Leipzig, a Gymnasium school with a linguistic profile and a focus on musical education. The younger members attend the primary school 76. Grundschule in der Manetstraße. Johann Sebastian Bach served as Thomaskantor, director of the choir and church music in Leipzig, from 1723 to 1750.
Thomanerchor Tracks
Bin ich gleich von dir gewichen (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Kommt, ihr Töchter, helft mir klagen (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244)
Johann Sebastian Bach
So ist mein Jesus nun gefangen (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Kommt, ihr Töchter, helft mir klagen (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244)
Christina Landshamer, Maximillian Schmitt, Gewandhausorchester, Riccardo Chailly, Johann Sebastian Bach, Hanno Müller-Brachmann, Thomanerchor Leipzig, Tölzer Knabenchor & Johannes Chum
