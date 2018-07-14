Climbing Trees
2011
Climbing Trees Biography (Wikipedia)
Climbing Trees are a four-piece "Cymrucana" band based in Pontypridd, South Wales. The group currently features Matthew Frederick (piano/guitar/vocals), Colenso Jones (guitar/bass/vocals), Martin Webb (guitar/bass/vocals) and James Bennetts (drums/vocals).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Climbing Trees Performances & Interviews
- Horizons/ Gorwelion - The Hay Festival & HowTheLightGetsInhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zwpsn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zwpsn.jpg2016-06-29T14:00:00.000ZOur time around Hay-on-Wye in May 2016/ Gorwelion yn y Gelli Gandryll, Mai 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zwpx6
Horizons/ Gorwelion - The Hay Festival & HowTheLightGetsIn
- Climbing Trees - Hay Festival / Gwyl y Gellihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zx81f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zx81f.jpg2014-06-05T12:42:00.000ZClimbing Trees - Hay Festival / Gwyl y Gellihttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020dv0q
Climbing Trees - Hay Festival / Gwyl y Gelli
Climbing Trees Tracks
Lost (acoustic)
Climbing Trees
Lost (acoustic)
Lost (acoustic)
Fall
Climbing Trees
Fall
Fall
Lost
Climbing Trees
Lost
Lost
Amber
Climbing Trees
Amber
Amber
Past BBC Events
Horizons: Festival No 6
Festival No. 6, Portmeirion
2017-09-08T18:40:23
8
Sep
2017
Horizons: Festival No 6
Festival No. 6, Portmeirion
Horizons: Hay Festival
Hay Festival, Hay-on-Wye
2016-05-28T18:40:23
28
May
2016
Horizons: Hay Festival
18:30
Hay Festival, Hay-on-Wye
Horizons: Hay Festival 2015
Hay Festival, Hay-on-Wye
2015-05-28T18:40:23
28
May
2015
Horizons: Hay Festival 2015
21:20
Hay Festival, Hay-on-Wye
Horizons: Horizons Spring Tour
Y Drwm, Aberystwyth
Queens Hall, Narberth
Redhouse, Merthyr Tydfil
Chapter Arts Centre, Cardiff
2015-03-13T18:40:23
13
Mar
2015
Horizons: Horizons Spring Tour
Y Drwm, Aberystwyth
Horizons: Maida Vale
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2014-11-30T18:40:23
30
Nov
2014
Horizons: Maida Vale
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
