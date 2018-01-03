Scott WalkerUS singer-songwriter, musician and producer. Born 9 January 1943
Scott Walker Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott Walker (born Noel Scott Engel; January 9, 1943) is an American-born British singer-songwriter, composer and record producer. Walker is noted for his distinctive baritone voice and for the unorthodox career path that has taken him from 1960s pop icon to 21st-century avant-garde musician. Walker's success has largely been in the United Kingdom, where his first three solo albums reached the top ten. He has lived in the UK since 1965 and became a British citizen in 1970.
First coming to fame in the mid-1960s as frontman of the successful pop music trio The Walker Brothers, Walker began a solo career with 1967's Scott, moving toward an increasingly challenging baroque pop style on late '60s albums such as Scott 3 (1969) and Scott 4 (1969). His solo work drew acclaim but resulted in diminished commercial sales, leading him to reunite with Walker Brothers in the mid-1970s. Since the mid-1980s, Walker has revived his solo career while moving in an increasingly avant-garde direction that The Guardian has likened to "Andy Williams reinventing himself as Stockhausen."
Good for nothing
Jackie
Lights Of Cincinnati
Joanna
Plastic Palace People
On Your Own Again
The Old Man's Back Again
Rosemary
The Girls And The Dogs
Such A Small Love
Dealer
Brando
Mathilde
We Came Through
Get Behind Me
Always Coming Back To You
