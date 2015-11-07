-M-Matthieu Chedid. Born 21 December 1971
-M-
1971-12-21
-M- Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthieu Chedid (born 21 December 1971), better known by his stage name -M-, is a French rock singer-songwriter and guitar player. He holds the gold place in number of Victoires de la Musique awards, with 13 awards .
-M- Tracks
BELLEVILLE RENDEZ-VOUS (FRENCH VERSION)
BELLEVILLE RENDEZ-VOUS (FRENCH VERSION)
BELLEVILLE RENDEZ-VOUS (FRENCH VERSION)
Belleville Rendez-vous
-M-
Belleville Rendez-vous
Belleville Rendez-vous
