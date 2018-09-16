Kamal HeerBorn 23 January 1974
1974-01-23
Kamal Heer Biography (BBC)
Kamaljeet Singh Heer aka Kamal Heer is an award-winning Punjabi musician.
Kamal Heer Biography (Wikipedia)
Kamal Heer (born Kamaljeet Singh Heer) is a Punjabi musician. He is the younger brother of Manmohan Waris and Sangtar, two other esteemed musicians. His live performances showcase his virtuosity with taan and his command of the art of traditional Punjabi music. All three Heer brothers are behind the formulation of Punjabi Virsa shows all over the world. These shows have become internationally famous. Also a talented composer, Kamal Heer has collaborated with his brother Sangtar to write music for their brother Waris.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kamal Heer Tracks
Nachne Nu Kare Mera Ji
Nachne Nu Kare Mera Ji
Nachne Nu Kare Mera Ji
Kihnu Yaad Kar Kar Hasdi
Kihnu Yaad Kar Kar Hasdi
Kihnu Yaad Kar Kar Hasdi
Ik Bulla
Ik Bulla
Ik Bulla
Dil Di Rani
Dil Di Rani
Dil Di Rani
Tuttda Gia
Tuttda Gia
Tuttda Gia
Kihnu Yaad Kar Kar
Kihnu Yaad Kar Kar
Kihnu Yaad Kar Kar
