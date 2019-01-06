Paul OverstreetBorn 17 March 1955
Paul Overstreet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955-03-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/994e77fe-2d68-4a98-b89b-a537437a84cc
Paul Overstreet Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Lester Overstreet (born March 17, 1955) is an American country music singer and songwriter. He recorded 10 studio albums between 1982 and 2005, and charted 16 singles on the Billboard country charts, including two No. 1 hits. He has also written singles for several other country acts, including No. 1 hits for Randy Travis, Blake Shelton, and Keith Whitley, as well as hits for The Judds and Kenny Chesney.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Overstreet Tracks
Sort by
Seein' My Father in Me
Paul Overstreet
Seein' My Father in Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seein' My Father in Me
Last played on
I Wont Take Less Than Your Love
Paul Overstreet
I Wont Take Less Than Your Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wont Take Less Than Your Love
Last played on
Heroes
Paul Overstreet
Heroes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heroes
Last played on
Daddy's Come Around
Paul Overstreet
Daddy's Come Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daddy's Come Around
Last played on
We've Got to Keep on Meeting Like This
Paul Overstreet
We've Got to Keep on Meeting Like This
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Fell In Love Again Last Night
Paul Overstreet
I Fell In Love Again Last Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Fell In Love Again Last Night
Last played on
Long Line Of Love
Paul Overstreet
Long Line Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long Line Of Love
Last played on
Richest Man on Earth
Paul Overstreet
Richest Man on Earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Richest Man on Earth
Last played on
Same Ole Me
Paul Overstreet
Same Ole Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Same Ole Me
Last played on
Sowin' Love
Paul Overstreet
Sowin' Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sowin' Love
Last played on
I Won't Take Less Than Your Love
Tanya Tucker
I Won't Take Less Than Your Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0247msp.jpglink
I Won't Take Less Than Your Love
Last played on
Head Over Heels
Paul Overstreet
Head Over Heels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Head Over Heels
Last played on
Let's Go to Bed Early
Paul Overstreet
Let's Go to Bed Early
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Go to Bed Early
Last played on
I Won't Take Less Than Your Love (feat. Paul Overstreet)
Tanya Tucker
I Won't Take Less Than Your Love (feat. Paul Overstreet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0247msp.jpglink
I Won't Take Less Than Your Love (feat. Paul Overstreet)
Last played on
Toughest Battles
Paul Overstreet
Toughest Battles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Toughest Battles
Last played on
What God Has Joined Together
Paul Overstreet
What God Has Joined Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diggin Up Bones
Paul Overstreet
Diggin Up Bones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diggin Up Bones
Last played on
When You Say Nothing At All
Paul Overstreet
When You Say Nothing At All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You Say Nothing At All
Last played on
Til The Mountains Disappear
Paul Overstreet
Til The Mountains Disappear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Mama Aint Happy
Paul Overstreet
When Mama Aint Happy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Mama Aint Happy
Last played on
Be Mine
Paul Overstreet
Be Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be Mine
Last played on
I Think She Only Wants me For My Willie
Paul Overstreet
I Think She Only Wants me For My Willie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ball And Chain
Paul Overstreet
Ball And Chain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ball And Chain
Last played on
She Only Loves Me For My Willie
Paul Overstreet
She Only Loves Me For My Willie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Only Loves Me For My Willie
Last played on
What Are Friends For
Paul Overstreet
What Are Friends For
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Are Friends For
Last played on
Billy Can't Read
Paul Overstreet
Billy Can't Read
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Billy Can't Read
Last played on
If I Could Bottle This Up
Paul Overstreet
If I Could Bottle This Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Could Bottle This Up
Last played on
Paul Overstreet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist