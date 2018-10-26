AugustinesIndie rock group based in Brooklyn, NY. Formed 2011. Disbanded 2016
Augustines
2011
Augustines Biography (Wikipedia)
Augustines (formerly We Are Augustines) were an American indie rock band based in Brooklyn, New York consisting of guitarist William McCarthy, multi-instrumentalist Eric Sanderson and drummer Rob Allen. Augustines were known for their intense shows and heavy interaction with the audience. Numerous shows saw the band leave the stage to perform on the floor with the fans.
Augustines Tracks
Nothing To Lose but Your Head
Augustines
Nothing To Lose but Your Head
Nothing To Lose but Your Head
Are We Alive
Augustines
Are We Alive
Are We Alive
Headlong Into The Abyss
Augustines
Headlong Into The Abyss
Headlong Into The Abyss
Book Of James
Augustines
Book Of James
Book Of James
Kid You're On Your Own (6 Music Session, 15 Jan 2014)
Augustines
Kid You're On Your Own (6 Music Session, 15 Jan 2014)
Cruel City (6 Music Session, 15 Jan 2014)
Augustines
Cruel City (6 Music Session, 15 Jan 2014)
Nothing To Lose But Your Head (6 Music Session, 15 Jan 2014)
Augustines
Nothing To Lose But Your Head (6 Music Session, 15 Jan 2014)
When Things Fall Apart
Augustines
When Things Fall Apart
When Things Fall Apart
This Ain't Me
Augustines
This Ain't Me
This Ain't Me
Hold On To Anything (6 Music Session, 15 Jan 2014)
Augustines
Hold On To Anything (6 Music Session, 15 Jan 2014)
This Is Your Life
Augustines
This Is Your Life
This Is Your Life
May You Keep Well
Augustines
May You Keep Well
May You Keep Well
No Need To Explain
Augustines
No Need To Explain
No Need To Explain
Hold Me Lonliness
Augustines
Hold Me Lonliness
Hold Me Lonliness
Weary Eyes
Augustines
Weary Eyes
Weary Eyes
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Leeds
Reading
2014-08-22T18:32:30
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-24T18:32:30
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Back to artist