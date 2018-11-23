The Lancashire Hotpots are a comedy folk band from St Helens, (historically part of Lancashire), England, formed in 2006. The group record songs about Lancashire, technology and British culture (e.g. "Chippy Tea", "He's Turned Emo", "eBay Eck").

The group's songs make use of Lancashire dialect. Their first single, "He's Turned Emo", gained over 230,000 plays on MySpace (as of 17 March 2008) and was featured on BBC Radio One by Colin Murray. Their debut album, Never Mind The Hotpots, was a minor hit, reaching number one comedy album on iTunes in the UK, and number two in the BBC 6 Music Album Charts.

The current members are Bernard Thresher (vocals, guitar, ukulele, drums), Dickie Ticker (bell tree, mandolin, melodica, hand percussion), Bob Wriggles (bass guitar, synth bass), Billy McCartney (keyboards) and Kenny Body (drums), the latter two joining following the death of founder member Willie Eckerslike. Eckerslike (born Tom McGrath; drums, vocals) died 11 May 2010, aged 38.