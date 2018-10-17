John InmanBorn 28 June 1935. Died 8 March 2007
John Inman
1935-06-28
John Inman Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick John Inman (28 June 1935 – 8 March 2007) known as John Inman, was an English actor and singer best known for his role as Mr. Humphries in Are You Being Served?, a British sitcom between 1972 and 1985. He was also well known character actor in the United Kingdom as a pantomime dame.
John Inman Tracks
Are You Being Served Sir
John Inman
I'm free
John Inman
Are You Being Served (Theme)
John Inman
We All Love Captain Ginger
John Inman
