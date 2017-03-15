Darwin Deez
Darwin Deez Biography (Wikipedia)
Darwin Deez is an American indie band from New York City signed to music label Lucky Number. The group's frontman Darwin Deez (Darwin Merwan Smith) grew up in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and attended Wesleyan University and has been a guitarist for Creaky Boards and a rapper. Darwin Smith lives in Brooklyn, New York.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Darwin Deez Performances & Interviews
Darwin Deez Tracks
Constellations
Darwin Deez
Constellations
Last played on
Say It First
Darwin Deez
Say It First
Last played on
Radar Detector
Darwin Deez
Radar Detector
Last played on
The World's Best Kisser
Darwin Deez
The World's Best Kisser
Last played on
Up In The Clouds
Darwin Deez
Up In The Clouds
Last played on
Bad Day
Darwin Deez
Bad Day
Last played on
The Mess She Made
Darwin Deez
The Mess She Made
Last played on
You Can't Be My Girl
Darwin Deez
You Can't Be My Girl
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-24T18:42:44
24
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-24T18:42:44
24
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Live Lounge: Darwin Deez
Lincoln
2010-10-19T18:42:44
19
Oct
2010
Live Lounge: Darwin Deez
Lincoln
Zane Lowe Sessions: Darwin Deez
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2010-05-05T18:42:44
5
May
2010
Zane Lowe Sessions: Darwin Deez
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
