Alvvays (pronounced "Always") is a Canadian indie pop band formed in 2011, originating from Toronto. It consists of Molly Rankin (vocals), Kerri MacLellan (keyboards), Alec O'Hanley (guitars), Brian Murphy (bass) and Sheridan Riley (drums). Their self-titled debut album, released in 2014, topped the US college charts. Their second studio album, Antisocialites, was released on September 8, 2017. Both albums have been short listed for the Polaris Music Prize.