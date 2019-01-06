Alvvays
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ghgjz.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/99450990-b24e-4132-bb68-235f8c3e2564
Alvvays Biography (Wikipedia)
Alvvays (pronounced "Always") is a Canadian indie pop band formed in 2011, originating from Toronto. It consists of Molly Rankin (vocals), Kerri MacLellan (keyboards), Alec O'Hanley (guitars), Brian Murphy (bass) and Sheridan Riley (drums). Their self-titled debut album, released in 2014, topped the US college charts. Their second studio album, Antisocialites, was released on September 8, 2017. Both albums have been short listed for the Polaris Music Prize.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alvvays Performances & Interviews
- Alvvays chat to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02hcjgl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02hcjgl.jpg2015-01-21T15:22:00.000ZCanadian group Alvvays join Mark and Stuart to chat about their new UK tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02hcj2j
Alvvays chat to Radcliffe and Maconie
Alvvays Tracks
Sort by
Archie, Marry Me
Alvvays
Archie, Marry Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02144hr.jpglink
Archie, Marry Me
Last played on
Not My Baby
Alvvays
Not My Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05llcnb.jpglink
Not My Baby
Last played on
Dreams Tonite
Alvvays
Dreams Tonite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bw55d.jpglink
Dreams Tonite
Last played on
In Undertow
Alvvays
In Undertow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055t6l8.jpglink
In Undertow
Last played on
In Undertow (6 Music Session, 06 Sep 2017)
Alvvays
In Undertow (6 Music Session, 06 Sep 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgjz.jpglink
Dreams Tonite (6 Music Session, 06 Sep 2017)
Alvvays
Dreams Tonite (6 Music Session, 06 Sep 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgjz.jpglink
Next Of Kin
Alvvays
Next Of Kin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0239jvx.jpglink
Next Of Kin
Last played on
Plimsoll Punks
Alvvays
Plimsoll Punks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgjz.jpglink
Plimsoll Punks
Last played on
Hey
Alvvays
Hey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgjz.jpglink
Hey
Last played on
Lollipop (Ode To Jim)
Alvvays
Lollipop (Ode To Jim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgjz.jpglink
Lollipop (Ode To Jim)
Last played on
Dreams Tonight
Alvvays
Dreams Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgjz.jpglink
Dreams Tonight
Last played on
Marry Me Archie
Alvvays
Marry Me Archie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgjz.jpglink
Marry Me Archie
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/a2xv9r
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-28T18:31:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vtlfd.jpg
28
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Alvvays Links
Back to artist