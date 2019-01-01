Josef StraussBorn 20 August 1827. Died 22 July 1870
Josef Strauss
1827-08-20
Josef Strauss Biography (Wikipedia)
Josef Strauss (20 August 1827 – 22 July 1870) was an Austrian composer.
He was born in Mariahilf (now Vienna), the son of Johann Strauss I and Maria Anna Streim, and brother of Johann Strauss II and Eduard Strauss. His father wanted him to choose a career in the Austrian Habsburg military. He studied music with Franz Dolleschal and learned to play the violin with Franz Anton Ries.
He received training as an engineer, and worked for the city of Vienna as an engineer and designer. He designed a horse-drawn revolving brush street-sweeping vehicle and published two textbooks on mathematical subjects. Strauss had talents as an artist, painter, poet, dramatist, singer, composer and inventor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Josef Strauss Tracks
Spharenklange Walzer Music of the Spheres Waltz, op.235
Pizzicato Polka
Transactions Waltz
Music of the Spheres, Op.235
Steeplechase, polka schnell (Op 43)
Die Libelle (The Dragonfly) - polka mazurka Op 204
Sphärenklänge Waltz
Dorfschwalben aus Osterreich - waltz (Op.164) [Village Swallows from Austria]
Pizzicato-Polka
Eingesendet, quick polka, op. 240
Vienna Frescos, waltz, op. 249
Die Spinnerin (Polka francaise op. 192)
Deliren Waltz
Pizzicato Polka, Op 234
Die Libelle (The Dragonfly)
Die Libelle (The dragonfly) (Proms 2017)
Waltz Music of the Spheres (Sphärenklänge)
Music of the Spheres
Delirien Walzer
Die Nasswalderin - polka mazur Op.267
Winterlust - polka Op.121
Pizzicato Polka
Sphärenklänge, Op.235
Geheime Anziehungskrafte (Dynamiden-Walzer), Op.173
Music of the Spheres (Sphärenklänge) - waltz
Auf Ferienreisen Polka
Die Libelle (The Dragonfly), Op.204
Grand galoppe du concert
Spharen-Klange - waltz Op.235
The Dragonfly - Polka mazur, op. 204
Off on Holiday -Polka schnell, op. 133
Music of the Spheres Op 235
Die Libelle (The Dragonfly) - polka mazurka, Op.204
Austrian Village Swallows
