Booka Shade is a German house duo. It is made up of Walter Merziger and Arno Kammermeier, described as veterans of the Frankfurt electronic music scene. They have released 7 studio albums including Memento (2004) Movements (2006), The Sun & The Neon Light (2008), More! (2010), Eve (2013), Galvany Street (2017), Cut The Strings (2018), various EPs and a mix album for DJ Kicks.