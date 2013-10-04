Alexandra Silocea (born 1984) is a Romanian pianist.

Silocea was born to parents with German and Russian ancestry. She began piano lessons at age eight at the Constanta Music School. From 1995, she studied music at the George Enescu Music School in Bucharest.

In 2000 she began studies in Vienna at the University for Music and Performing Arts. Among her teachers there were Oleg Maisenberg, Michael Krist, and Christof Berner. Silocea was awarded the Herbert von Karajan Scholarship for the 2003-2004 school term.

Earning an advanced degree in Vienna in 2006, Silocea began appearing in concerts and recitals throughout Europe. In 2008 she made her debut in Vienna, which featured a performance of the Mozart Ninth Concerto ("Jeunehomme"), K. 271, with the Vienna Chamber Orchestra.

In 2011 Alexandra Silocea released her debut CD with Prokofiev Piano Sonatas 1 – 5 and her second recording, "Sound Waves", featuring works by Debussy, Ravel, Liszt, Schubert/Liszt and Romberg, was released in May 2013. Both on Avie Records.