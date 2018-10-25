Ildikó RaimondiSoprano. Born 11 November 1962
Ildikó Raimondi
1962-11-11
Ildikó Raimondi Biography (Wikipedia)
Ildikó Raimondi, née Ildikó Clara Szabo, married Szabo-Raimondi, (born 11 November 1962) is a Hungarian-Austrian singer (soprano).
Ildikó Raimondi Tracks
Dantons Tod: Act 2
Gottfried von Einem
Dantons Tod: Act 2
Dantons Tod: Act 2
Last played on
Dantons Tod: Act 1
Gottfried von Einem
Dantons Tod: Act 1
Dantons Tod: Act 1
Last played on
Stundenlied Op. 26
Gottfried von Einem
Stundenlied Op. 26
Stundenlied Op. 26
Last played on
