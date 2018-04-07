David LumsdaineBorn 31 October 1931
David Lumsdaine
1931-10-31
David Lumsdaine Biography (Wikipedia)
David Newton Lumsdaine (born 31 October 1931) is an Australian composer. He studied at the New South Wales Conservatorium of Music (as it was then known). He moved to England in 1952 and for a while shared a flat with fellow expatriate, the poet Peter Porter, with whom he collaborated on several projects including the cantata Annotations of Auschwitz (1964). In London he studied composition at the Royal Academy of Music with Lennox Berkeley. In 1970 he took a lecturing position at Durham University. In 1981 he took a post as senior lecturer at King's College London. He is published by The University of York Music Press and Universal Edition.
In 1979 he married the composer Nicola LeFanu.
David Lumsdaine Tracks
Dawn Solo From Pied Butcherbirds Of Spirey Creek
David Lumsdaine
Dawn Solo From Pied Butcherbirds Of Spirey Creek
Blue Upon Blue
David Lumsdaine
Blue Upon Blue
Blue Upon Blue
The Fairground Dances
David Lumsdaine
The Fairground Dances
The Fairground Dances
Crossing Palace Green to the Cathedral
David Lumsdaine
Crossing Palace Green to the Cathedral
Crossing Palace Green to the Cathedral
