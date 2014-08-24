The Corrections, originally known as The Fallout Trust, were an English indie rock band. As The Fallout Trust, they formed in Dalston, East London in 2001. The six-piece band produced two EPs and one album, In Case of the Flood, released by EMI in 2006. Their single "When We Are Gone" reached 73 in the UK Singles Chart in 2005, preceding the release of In Case of the Flood. The band reformed as a five-piece under the name The Corrections in 2007. They released one album on EMI, Repeat After Me in 2008, before disbanding.