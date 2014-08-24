The Fallout TrustFormed 2001
The Corrections, originally known as The Fallout Trust, were an English indie rock band. As The Fallout Trust, they formed in Dalston, East London in 2001. The six-piece band produced two EPs and one album, In Case of the Flood, released by EMI in 2006. Their single "When We Are Gone" reached 73 in the UK Singles Chart in 2005, preceding the release of In Case of the Flood. The band reformed as a five-piece under the name The Corrections in 2007. They released one album on EMI, Repeat After Me in 2008, before disbanding.
The Fallout Trust Tracks
Before The Light Goes (6 Music Session, 24 May 2005)
Where There's No Cold To Feel (6 Music Session, 24 May 2005)
When One Are Gone (6 Music Session, 24 May 2005)
One Generaion Wall (6 Music Session, 24 May 2005)
