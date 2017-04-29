Jneiro Jarel
Jneiro Jarel
Omar Jarel Gilyard, known by his stage name Jneiro Jarel, is an American recording artist, music producer, composer and DJ. Recognized for his versatile, abstract, and often experimental style, he is also known for his beat-making alias Dr. Who Dat? and his groups Willie Isz, JJ DOOM and Shape of Broad Minds, who've shared the stage with artists ranging from Jay-Z to Radiohead. He has collaborated with artists such as Damon Albarn, Count Bass D, Massive Attack, TV on the Radio and Kimbra among others.
Selfie Destruction (feat. Dr. Who Dat? & JJ DOOM)
Selfie Destruction (feat. Dr. Who Dat? & JJ DOOM)
Self Destruct
Self Destruct
Lock Down
Lock Down
Dark Moon/Cafe/Dr. Doom (JJ & DJ Jamad Edit)
Get Yuh Own vs. Beetle Juice
Get Yuh Own vs. Beetle Juice
Castaju Cajunea
Castaju Cajunea
Monkey Hustle (from the LP 'Fauna')
Monkey Hustle (from the LP 'Fauna')
