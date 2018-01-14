KeedieBorn 21 October 1982
Keedie
1982-10-21
Keedie Biography (Wikipedia)
Keedie Green (born Keedie Babb, 21 October 1982, Wolverhampton) is a British classical crossover soprano, with three octaves in her voice that reaches a top A above a top E.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
I Believe My Heart (feat. Keedie)
Duncan James
I Believe My Heart (feat. Keedie)
I Believe My Heart (feat. Keedie)
Chegwin-Munsey/arr. Bateman : Voice of an Angel
Keedie
Chegwin-Munsey/arr. Bateman : Voice of an Angel
Keedie Links
