James MilliganBass. Born 5 April 1928. Died 21 November 1961
James Milligan
1928-04-05
James Milligan Tracks
When you had left our pirate fold (The Pirates of Penzance)
Arthur Sullivan
When you had left our pirate fold (The Pirates of Penzance)
When you had left our pirate fold (The Pirates of Penzance)
The People that walked in darkness...For unto us a child is born (Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
The People that walked in darkness...For unto us a child is born (Messiah)
The People that walked in darkness...For unto us a child is born (Messiah)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1960: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1960-07-26T19:05:08
26
Jul
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1956: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
1956-09-06T19:05:08
6
Sep
1956
Proms 1956: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
