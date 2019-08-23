Federico Augusto Ágreda Álvarez, best known as Zardonic, is an award-winning Venezuelan keyboardist, DJ, composer, producer and remixer primarily known for his heavy electronic dance music, dubbed as Venezuela's top DJ act and one of the Top 10 best DJ masks in the world, with releases peaking at #1 in Beatport's Drum & Bass releases of the week and Amazon's Hard Rock & Metal Bestsellers. He is also featured in the game Warlocks Vs Shadows, making him the first Latin American musician to be ever featured as a playable character in a video game.

Since 2004, his tour history includes headlining events in 38 countries including his native Venezuela as well as Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Mexico, United States, United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Netherlands, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Ukraine, Belarus, Russia and Japan.